59 rivoli, le dimanche 17 octobre à 19:00

Crafting Quintet est un collectif de cinq musiciens et amis réunis pour proposer un répertoire et une musique qui, en alliant les compositions de chacun, se veut singulière et éclectique. C’est en effet l’occasion pour eux de mettre en avant leurs talents de compositeurs et d’improvisateurs, d’explorer et de partager avec le public les différents styles et esthétiques de chaque membre du groupe, promettant alors un voyage musical riche, varié, et plein de surprises. The Crafting Quintet is a collective of five musicians and friends united to offer a repertoire and a music which, by combining the compositions of each one, wants to be singular and eclectic. It is indeed the opportunity for the five of us to highlight our talents as composers, to explore and share with the public the different styles and aesthetics of each member of the group, promising a rich, varied and full of surprises musical universe. Line up: Clélya Abraham – piano, voix Romain Habert – guitare Renan Richard – saxo Yves Marcotte – c.basse Jean-Baptiste Loutte – batterie, voix Youtube : [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJ8s11EyuvQ](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJ8s11EyuvQ) [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eq6NbXd_OxQ](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eq6NbXd_OxQ) [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUi6Rkntfa8](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUi6Rkntfa8) Instagram : [https://www.instagram.com/crafting_quintet/](https://www.instagram.com/crafting_quintet/) Apporte ton masque ;)

Entrée libre, sortie au chapeau

Retrouvez le groupe d’amis jazzy du Crafting Quintet en concert ce dimanche!

59 rivoli 59 rue de rivoli Paris



2021-10-17T19:00:00 2021-10-17T20:00:00