CONCERT CORO CONTRAPUNTO ET LES ENCHANTÉS Villemagne-l’Argentière Villemagne-l'Argentière
CONCERT CORO CONTRAPUNTO ET LES ENCHANTÉS Villemagne-l’Argentière, 30 octobre 2022, Villemagne-l'Argentière.
CONCERT CORO CONTRAPUNTO ET LES ENCHANTÉS
Villemagne-l’Argentière Hrault
2022-10-30 – 2022-10-30
Villemagne-l’Argentière
Hrault
Villemagne-l’Argentière
Dimanche 30 octobre à 16h à l’église St Majan de Villemagne l’Argentière
Coro Contrapunto et Les Enchantés
Quand la chorale « Les Enchantés » de Bédarieux, sous la direction de Christine Canac, rencontre « Coro Contrapunto » de Berlin, sous la direction de Catalina Restrepo.
Libre participation.
Dimanche 30 octobre à 16h à l’église St Majan de Villemagne l’Argentière
Coro Contrapunto et Les Enchantés
+33 4 67 95 09 23
Villemagne-l’Argentière
dernière mise à jour : 2022-10-21 par