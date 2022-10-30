CONCERT CORO CONTRAPUNTO ET LES ENCHANTÉS Villemagne-l’Argentière Villemagne-l'Argentière Catégories d’évènement: Hrault

Hrault Villemagne-l’Argentière Dimanche 30 octobre à 16h à l’église St Majan de Villemagne l’Argentière

Coro Contrapunto et Les Enchantés Quand la chorale « Les Enchantés » de Bédarieux, sous la direction de Christine Canac, rencontre « Coro Contrapunto » de Berlin, sous la direction de Catalina Restrepo. Libre participation. Dimanche 30 octobre à 16h à l’église St Majan de Villemagne l’Argentière

