Concert Chorales Felletin Felletin Catégories d’évènement: 23500

Felletin

Concert Chorales Felletin, 18 juin 2022, Felletin. Concert Chorales Felletin

2022-06-18 – 2022-06-18

Felletin 23500 Felletin – Eglise Sainte-Valérie à 20h

– Participation libre Les chorales « Cantate en Fa » d’Aubusson et « Les Couacs Mélodieux » de Corrèze, mêlent leurs voix pour votre plus grand plaisir sous la direction de Stéphanie Bonnard et Frantz Avril. – Eglise Sainte-Valérie à 20h

– Participation libre Felletin

dernière mise à jour : 2022-06-03 par OT Aubusson-Felletin

Détails Catégories d’évènement: 23500, Felletin Autres Lieu Felletin Adresse Ville Felletin lieuville Felletin

Felletin Felletin https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/felletin/

Concert Chorales Felletin 2022-06-18 was last modified: by Concert Chorales Felletin Felletin 18 juin 2022

Felletin