2022-06-18 – 2022-06-18
– Eglise Sainte-Valérie à 20h
– Participation libre
Les chorales « Cantate en Fa » d’Aubusson et « Les Couacs Mélodieux » de Corrèze, mêlent leurs voix pour votre plus grand plaisir sous la direction de Stéphanie Bonnard et Frantz Avril.
