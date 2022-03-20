Concert Chorales à CASTILLON LA BATAILLE Castillon-la-Bataille Castillon-la-Bataille
2022-03-20 18:00:00 – 2022-03-20
Castillon-la-Bataille
Concert chorales à 18 h à l’église Saint Symphorien de Castillon-la-Bataille : Vivaldi Glorie Magnificat – Purcell come ye sons of art.
La chorale Tutti de Branne direction Yves Raibaud
L’ensemble vocal de la Villanelle direction Marie-Christine Nuvel Barthaburu
L’Orchestre Villa Bohème direction Bernard Milon
Entrée : 15 €
Gratuit moins de 14 ans
Infos : 06 83 75 50 37
asso branne
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-10 par