Concert Chorales à CASTILLON LA BATAILLE

Gironde

Concert Chorales à CASTILLON LA BATAILLE Castillon-la-Bataille

2022-03-20 18:00:00

2022-03-20 18:00:00 – 2022-03-20

Castillon-la-Bataille Gironde Castillon-la-Bataille Concert chorales à 18 h à l’église Saint Symphorien de Castillon-la-Bataille : Vivaldi Glorie Magnificat – Purcell come ye sons of art.

La chorale Tutti de Branne direction Yves Raibaud

L’ensemble vocal de la Villanelle direction Marie-Christine Nuvel Barthaburu

L’Orchestre Villa Bohème direction Bernard Milon

Entrée : 15 €

Gratuit moins de 14 ans

Castillon-la-Bataille

