CONCERT – CHOEUR ET ORCHESTRE 22 Villerupt Villerupt Catégories d’évènement: Meurthe-et-Moselle

Villerupt

CONCERT – CHOEUR ET ORCHESTRE 22 Villerupt, 4 mars 2022, Villerupt. CONCERT – CHOEUR ET ORCHESTRE 22 L’Arche Esplanade Nino Rota Villerupt

2022-03-04 20:30:00 20:30:00 – 2022-03-25 20:30:00 20:30:00 L’Arche Esplanade Nino Rota

Villerupt Meurthe-et-Moselle Villerupt Le concert propose un programme de grandes oeuvres symphoniques dans le cadre de l’inauguration de L’Arche.

Sur réservation. communication@l-arche.art L’Arche

L’Arche Esplanade Nino Rota Villerupt

dernière mise à jour : 2021-12-05 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Meurthe-et-Moselle, Villerupt Autres Lieu Villerupt Adresse L'Arche Esplanade Nino Rota Ville Villerupt lieuville L'Arche Esplanade Nino Rota Villerupt Departement Meurthe-et-Moselle

Villerupt Villerupt Meurthe-et-Moselle https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/villerupt/

CONCERT – CHOEUR ET ORCHESTRE 22 Villerupt 2022-03-04 was last modified: by CONCERT – CHOEUR ET ORCHESTRE 22 Villerupt Villerupt 4 mars 2022 Meurthe-et-Moselle Villerupt

Villerupt Meurthe-et-Moselle