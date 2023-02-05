CONCERT – CHOEUR DÉPARTEMENTAL DE LA SARTHE Le Mans Le Mans
0 0 EUR Le Chœur Départemental de la Sarthe organise un concert le dimanche 5 février à 17h à l’église Saint-Aldric (rue d’Isaac au Mans).
Au programme : Rossini – Petite messe solennelle.
Prix des places : 18€ / prévente auprès des choristes : 15€
(gratuit pour les moins de 12 ans)
Billets en vente à la librairie Thuard au Mans
