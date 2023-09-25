Concert chants Basques Place Roger Ducos, 25 septembre 2023, Dax OT Grand Dax Dax.

Concert chants Basques

Cathédrale Place Roger Ducos Dax Landes Place Roger Ducos Cathédrale 
2023-09-25 20:45:00 – 2023-09-25
Place Roger Ducos Cathédrale
Dax
Landes

Dax Landes

0 0 EUR   Par la choeur Bihotzez de Guéthary.

Par la choeur Bihotzez de Guéthary.

+33 5 58 56 86 86

Bihotzez
Place Roger Ducos Cathédrale Dax
dernière mise à jour : 2023-02-24 par OT Grand Dax