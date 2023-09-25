Concert chants Basques Place Roger Ducos Dax OT Grand Dax Dax Catégories d’Évènement: Dax

Landes

Concert chants Basques Place Roger Ducos, 25 septembre 2023, Dax OT Grand Dax Dax. Concert chants Basques Cathédrale Place Roger Ducos Dax Landes Place Roger Ducos Cathédrale

2023-09-25 20:45:00 – 2023-09-25

Place Roger Ducos Cathédrale

Dax

Landes Dax Landes 0 0 EUR Par la choeur Bihotzez de Guéthary. Par la choeur Bihotzez de Guéthary. +33 5 58 56 86 86 Bihotzez

Place Roger Ducos Cathédrale Dax

dernière mise à jour : 2023-02-24 par OT Grand Dax

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Dax, Landes Autres Lieu Dax Adresse Dax Landes OT Grand Dax Place Roger Ducos Cathédrale Ville Dax OT Grand Dax Dax lieuville Place Roger Ducos Cathédrale Dax Departement Landes

Dax Dax OT Grand Dax Dax Landes https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/dax ot grand dax dax/

Concert chants Basques Place Roger Ducos 2023-09-25 was last modified: by Concert chants Basques Place Roger Ducos Dax 25 septembre 2023 Cathédrale Place Roger Ducos Dax Landes Dax Landes OT Grand Dax Place Roger Ducos Dax

Dax OT Grand Dax Dax Landes