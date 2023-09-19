Concert : Chants Basques Dax Dax
Concert : Chants Basques Dax, 19 septembre 2023, Dax .
Concert : Chants Basques
Eglise Saint-Vincent-de-Xaintes Place Saint-Vincent Dax Landes Place Saint-Vincent Eglise Saint-Vincent-de-Xaintes
2023-09-19 20:30:00 – 2023-09-19
Place Saint-Vincent Eglise Saint-Vincent-de-Xaintes
Dax
Landes
EUR 11 11 Par la chorale mixte Lapurtarrak.
Par la chorale mixte Lapurtarrak.
+33 5 58 56 86 86 Marie-Hélène LABEYRIE
DAX
Place Saint-Vincent Eglise Saint-Vincent-de-Xaintes Dax
dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-20 par