477 Route de Chatillon Saint-Roman Drome
2023-02-17 – 2023-02-17
Isabelle et Thibaud Husson respectivement au chant et à la guitare et Phillipe Audfray au piano. petite restauration sur place à partir de 19h30 (pensez à réserver).
+33 7 82 31 35 75 http://www.cafe-des-voyageurs.fr/
