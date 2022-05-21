Concert Betty Loop: One Woman Vocal Band and Live Looping Guillac Guillac
Concert Betty Loop: One Woman Vocal Band and Live Looping Guillac, 21 mai 2022, Guillac.
Concert Betty Loop: One Woman Vocal Band and Live Looping Café de la Forge 1 rue du Rocher Guillac
2022-05-21 – 2022-05-21 Café de la Forge 1 rue du Rocher
Guillac Morbihan Guillac
1 voix, 1 machine: l’art vocal, un chant des possibles. A 20h30.
+33 2 56 21 97 12
1 voix, 1 machine: l’art vocal, un chant des possibles. A 20h30.
Café de la Forge 1 rue du Rocher Guillac
dernière mise à jour : 2022-04-23 par OT PLOERMEL – Destination Brocéliande