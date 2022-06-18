Concert avec Southwind Puymirol Puymirol Catégories d’évènement: Lot-et-Garonne

Puymirol

Concert avec Southwind Puymirol, 18 juin 2022, Puymirol. Concert avec Southwind Puymirol

2022-06-18 – 2022-06-18

Puymirol Lot-et-Garonne Puymirol Soirée concert avec Southwind au restaurant de la piscine C’ le Snack. Sur réservation Soirée concert avec Southwind au restaurant de la piscine C’ le Snack. Sur réservation +33 6 89 61 51 04 Soirée concert avec Southwind au restaurant de la piscine C’ le Snack. Sur réservation Céline Cadot

Puymirol

dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-12 par OT Porte d’Aquitaine en Pays de Serres

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Lot-et-Garonne, Puymirol Autres Lieu Puymirol Adresse Ville Puymirol lieuville Puymirol Departement Lot-et-Garonne

Puymirol Puymirol Lot-et-Garonne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/puymirol/

Concert avec Southwind Puymirol 2022-06-18 was last modified: by Concert avec Southwind Puymirol Puymirol 18 juin 2022 Lot-et-Garonne Puymirol

Puymirol Lot-et-Garonne