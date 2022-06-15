CONCERT AVEC « LES YVETTES » Saint-Vincent-sur-Jard Saint-Vincent-sur-Jard Catégories d’évènement: 85520

Saint-Vincent-sur-Jard

CONCERT AVEC « LES YVETTES » Saint-Vincent-sur-Jard, 15 juin 2022, Saint-Vincent-sur-Jard. CONCERT AVEC « LES YVETTES » Rue Georges Clemenceau Esplanade Clemenceau Saint-Vincent-sur-Jard

2022-06-15 21:00:00 – 2022-07-06 Rue Georges Clemenceau Esplanade Clemenceau

Saint-Vincent-sur-Jard 85520 Saint-Vincent-sur-Jard +33 2 51 33 41 17 Rue Georges Clemenceau Esplanade Clemenceau Saint-Vincent-sur-Jard

dernière mise à jour : 2022-05-19 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: 85520, Saint-Vincent-sur-Jard Autres Lieu Saint-Vincent-sur-Jard Adresse Rue Georges Clemenceau Esplanade Clemenceau Ville Saint-Vincent-sur-Jard lieuville Rue Georges Clemenceau Esplanade Clemenceau Saint-Vincent-sur-Jard Departement 85520

Saint-Vincent-sur-Jard Saint-Vincent-sur-Jard 85520 https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/saint-vincent-sur-jard/

CONCERT AVEC « LES YVETTES » Saint-Vincent-sur-Jard 2022-06-15 was last modified: by CONCERT AVEC « LES YVETTES » Saint-Vincent-sur-Jard Saint-Vincent-sur-Jard 15 juin 2022 85520 Saint-Vincent-sur-Jard

Saint-Vincent-sur-Jard 85520