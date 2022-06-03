Concert avant dîner – Echoes d’après Pink Floyd Montluçon Montluçon
Montluçon Allier
EUR 5 10
Concert live avec création vidéo en direct.
billetterie@mairie-montlucon.fr +33 4 70 02 27 28 http://www.montlucon.com/
