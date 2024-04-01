CONCERT AUTOUR DE L’OPÉRA Sarrebourg
Catégories d’Évènement:
CONCERT AUTOUR DE L’OPÉRA Sarrebourg, lundi 1 avril 2024.
CONCERT AUTOUR DE L’OPÉRA Sarrebourg Moselle
Lundi
Le Conservatoire de Sarrebourg invite le chœur réformé du Bouclier (Strasbourg) pour un récital aux accents d’opéra.
Entrée libre.Tout public
0 EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-01 16:00:00
fin : 2024-04-01 18:00:00
rue du Maréchal Joffre Temple
Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est sec.cris@orange.fr
L’événement CONCERT AUTOUR DE L’OPÉRA Sarrebourg a été mis à jour le 2024-02-05 par TOURISME SARREBOURG MOSELLE SUD SITE SARREBOURG