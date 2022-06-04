Concert au Vox – JO Gospel Band Fort-Mahon-Plage Fort-Mahon-Plage
Concert au Vox – JO Gospel Band Fort-Mahon-Plage, 4 juin 2022, Fort-Mahon-Plage.
Concert au Vox – JO Gospel Band Fort-Mahon-Plage
2022-06-04 – 2022-06-04
Fort-Mahon-Plage Somme
Concert des JO Gospel Band, au cinéma le Vox de Fort-Mahon-Plage
Tarif:15€
+33 3 22 23 36 00
Fort-Mahon-Plage
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-04 par