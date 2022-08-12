Concert au Supersonic: Annie Hamilton • Nile Marr • Royal Casino SUPERSONIC, 12 août 2022, Paris.

Rendez-vous le 12 août au Supersonic à partir de 19h pour le concert Annie Hamilton, Nile Marr et Royal Casino!

Date et horaire exacts : Le vendredi 12 août 2022

de 19h00 à 06h00

gratuit

Avec:

Annie Hamilton, (Indie Pop – Sydney, AUS)

Sydney-based multidisciplinary artist Annie Hamilton brings her debut album ‘the future is here but it feels kinda like the past’ (out May 20) to Supersonic.

Nile Marr, (Indie pop – Manchester,UK)

The Manchester singer-songwriter – who is the son of Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr – will be on tour this summer.

Royal Casino, (Indie pop – Rouen,FR)

Lorsque l’envie de grands espaces bucoliques rencontre l’atmosphère d’une cité crépusculaire cela converge en une pop protéiforme: le son de Royal Casino.

SUPERSONIC 9 Rue Biscornet Paris 75012

