Concert au Shakirail : More Questions #1 Le Shakirail Paris, lundi 4 mars 2024.

Concert au Shakirail : More Questions #1 Le Shakirail Paris
Le lundi 04 mars 2024
de 20h00 à 23h00
.Public adultes. payant
Entrée prix libre
Intuition = intention = plus de questions
(FR)
La première itération d’une nouvelle série explorant de nouvelles combinaisons de
personnes et de choses dans la musique.
Avec un focus sur la création musicale en temps réel, les musicien.ne.s se réunissent avec la
seule intention de suivre leur intuition, quels que soient l’esthétique, la scène musicale ou le
médium.
(EN)
Intuition = intention = more questions
The first iteration of a new series exploring new combinations of people and things in music.
With the aim of creating music in real time, musicians come together with the sole intention
of following their intuition, regardless of their aesthetic, art scene or medium.
Set #1
Fanny Meteier : tuba
Set #2
Michaël Attias : saxophone alto
Bruno Ducret : violoncelle
Gilles Coronado : guitare
Samuel Ber : batterie
Le Shakirail 72 rue Riquet 75018 Paris
Contact : https://shakirail.curry-vavart.com/concert-more-questions-1/
©Samuel Ber