Concert au Shakirail : More Questions #1 Le Shakirail Paris, lundi 4 mars 2024.

Le lundi 04 mars 2024

de 20h00 à 23h00

.Public adultes. payant

Entrée prix libre

Intuition = intention = plus de questions

(FR)

La première itération d’une nouvelle série explorant de nouvelles combinaisons de

personnes et de choses dans la musique.

Avec un focus sur la création musicale en temps réel, les musicien.ne.s se réunissent avec la

seule intention de suivre leur intuition, quels que soient l’esthétique, la scène musicale ou le

médium.

(EN)

Intuition = intention = more questions

The first iteration of a new series exploring new combinations of people and things in music.

With the aim of creating music in real time, musicians come together with the sole intention

of following their intuition, regardless of their aesthetic, art scene or medium.

Set #1

Fanny Meteier : tuba

Set #2

Michaël Attias : saxophone alto

Bruno Ducret : violoncelle

Gilles Coronado : guitare

Samuel Ber : batterie

Ouverture des portes à 19h30, premier concert à 20h00.

Le Shakirail 72 rue Riquet 75018 Paris

Contact : https://shakirail.curry-vavart.com/concert-more-questions-1/

