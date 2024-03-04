Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Concert au Shakirail : More Questions #1 Le Shakirail Paris, lundi 4 mars 2024.

Le lundi 04 mars 2024
de 20h00 à 23h00
Public adultes. payant

Entrée prix libre

Intuition = intention = plus de questions

(FR)
Intuition = intention = plus de questions
La première itération d’une nouvelle série explorant de nouvelles combinaisons de
personnes et de choses dans la musique.
Avec un focus sur la création musicale en temps réel, les musicien.ne.s se réunissent avec la
seule intention de suivre leur intuition, quels que soient l’esthétique, la scène musicale ou le
médium.

(EN)
Intuition = intention = more questions
The first iteration of a new series exploring new combinations of people and things in music.
With the aim of creating music in real time, musicians come together with the sole intention
of following their intuition, regardless of their aesthetic, art scene or medium.

Set #1
Fanny Meteier : tuba
Set #2
Michaël Attias : saxophone alto
Bruno Ducret : violoncelle
Gilles Coronado : guitare
Samuel Ber : batterie

Ouverture des portes à 19h30, premier concert à 20h00. Entrée prix libre

Le Shakirail 72 rue Riquet 75018 Paris

Contact : https://shakirail.curry-vavart.com/concert-more-questions-1/
©Samuel Ber

