Phalsbourg Moselle Phalsbourg Le vendredi 10 septembre nous accueillons le groupe The Nino Mitchell’s (tribute to Nino Ferrer and Eddy Mitchell).

Buvette et restauration sur place

Ouverture des portes 19h

Début du concert 20h30

Réservation : 06 86 75 91 63

PAF libre + chapeau pour les artistes +33 6 86 75 91 63 https://www.cinema-rio-phalsbourg.fr/ RIO dernière mise à jour : 2021-09-03 par OT PAYS DE PHALSBOURG

