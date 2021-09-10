CONCERT AU RIO – THE NINO MITCHELL’S Phalsbourg Phalsbourg
CONCERT AU RIO – THE NINO MITCHELL’S Phalsbourg, 10 septembre 2021, Phalsbourg.
CONCERT AU RIO – THE NINO MITCHELL’S 2021-09-10 19:00:00 19:00:00 – 2021-09-10
Phalsbourg Moselle Phalsbourg
Le vendredi 10 septembre nous accueillons le groupe The Nino Mitchell’s (tribute to Nino Ferrer and Eddy Mitchell).
Buvette et restauration sur place
Ouverture des portes 19h
Début du concert 20h30
Réservation : 06 86 75 91 63
PAF libre + chapeau pour les artistes
+33 6 86 75 91 63 https://www.cinema-rio-phalsbourg.fr/
RIO
