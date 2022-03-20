CONCERT AU PROFIT DES RÉFUGIÉS D’UKRAINE Sarrebourg, 20 mars 2022, Sarrebourg.

Concert de la chorale Best’Hoff, au profit des réfugiés d’Ukraine, dimanche 20 mars 2022, à partir de 174h00 en l’église de Hoff, à Sarrebourg. “La musique peut rendre les hommes libres” Bob Marley

foyerdehoff@orange.fr +33 3 87 03 62 95

Libre de droits – Peggy_Marco pour Pixabay
