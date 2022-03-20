CONCERT AU PROFIT DES RÉFUGIÉS D’UKRAINE Sarrebourg Sarrebourg
CONCERT AU PROFIT DES RÉFUGIÉS D’UKRAINE Sarrebourg, 20 mars 2022, Sarrebourg.
CONCERT AU PROFIT DES RÉFUGIÉS D’UKRAINE rue de l’Eglise Eglise St Martin Sarrebourg
2022-03-20 17:00:00 17:00:00 – 2022-03-20 19:00:00 19:00:00 rue de l’Eglise Eglise St Martin
Sarrebourg Moselle
Concert de la chorale Best’Hoff, au profit des réfugiés d’Ukraine, dimanche 20 mars 2022, à partir de 174h00 en l’église de Hoff, à Sarrebourg. “La musique peut rendre les hommes libres” Bob Marley
foyerdehoff@orange.fr +33 3 87 03 62 95
Libre de droits – Peggy_Marco pour Pixabay
rue de l’Eglise Eglise St Martin Sarrebourg
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-12 par