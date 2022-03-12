Concert au Kraken Pub – Selecta Antwan & Caporal Negus (Reggae / Ragga) Saint-Quentin Saint-Quentin Catégories d’évènement: Aisne

Saint-Quentin

Concert au Kraken Pub – Selecta Antwan & Caporal Negus (Reggae / Ragga) Saint-Quentin, 12 mars 2022, Saint-Quentin. Concert au Kraken Pub – Selecta Antwan & Caporal Negus (Reggae / Ragga) Saint-Quentin

2022-03-12 22:00:00 – 2022-03-12 00:20:00

Saint-Quentin Aisne Le Kraken Pub vous convie au concert de Selecta Antwan & Caporal Negus samedi 12 mars de 22h à 00h20. Le Kraken Pub vous convie au concert de Selecta Antwan & Caporal Negus samedi 12 mars de 22h à 00h20. +33 9 54 02 26 11 Le Kraken Pub vous convie au concert de Selecta Antwan & Caporal Negus samedi 12 mars de 22h à 00h20. Kraken Pub

Saint-Quentin

dernière mise à jour : 2022-02-25 par

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Aisne, Saint-Quentin Autres Lieu Saint-Quentin Adresse Ville Saint-Quentin lieuville Saint-Quentin Departement Aisne

Saint-Quentin Saint-Quentin Aisne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/saint-quentin/

Concert au Kraken Pub – Selecta Antwan & Caporal Negus (Reggae / Ragga) Saint-Quentin 2022-03-12 was last modified: by Concert au Kraken Pub – Selecta Antwan & Caporal Negus (Reggae / Ragga) Saint-Quentin Saint-Quentin 12 mars 2022 Aisne Saint-Quentin

Saint-Quentin Aisne