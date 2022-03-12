Concert au Kraken Pub – Selecta Antwan & Caporal Negus (Reggae / Ragga) Saint-Quentin, 12 mars 2022, Saint-Quentin.

Concert au Kraken Pub – Selecta Antwan & Caporal Negus (Reggae / Ragga) Saint-Quentin
2022-03-12 22:00:00 – 2022-03-12 00:20:00
Saint-Quentin Aisne

  Le Kraken Pub vous convie au concert de Selecta Antwan & Caporal Negus samedi 12 mars de 22h à 00h20.

Le Kraken Pub vous convie au concert de Selecta Antwan & Caporal Negus samedi 12 mars de 22h à 00h20.

+33 9 54 02 26 11

Le Kraken Pub vous convie au concert de Selecta Antwan & Caporal Negus samedi 12 mars de 22h à 00h20.

Kraken Pub
Saint-Quentin
dernière mise à jour : 2022-02-25 par