Concert au Jardin François, 11 mars 2023, Perche en Nocé

Concert au Jardin François

Le Clos Le Jardin François Préaux du Perche Perche en Nocé Orne Le Jardin François Le Clos 
2023-03-11 – 2023-03-11
Le Jardin François Le Clos
Perche en Nocé
Orne

  Anne Calas chante Claude Nougaro : L’amour sorcier avec Patrick Rebaud et son grand orchestre – mise en scène Denis Bernet-Rollande.

Pratique : réservation conseillée.

gfrancois@jardin-francois.com +33 2 37 49 64 19 https://ferme-et-jardin-francois.com/

Le Jardin François Le Clos Perche en Nocé
