Concert au Jardin François Le Jardin François Perche en Nocé Catégories d’Évènement: Orne

Perche en Nocé

Concert au Jardin François Le Jardin François, 11 mars 2023, Perche en Nocé . Concert au Jardin François Le Clos Le Jardin François Préaux du Perche Perche en Nocé Orne Le Jardin François Le Clos

2023-03-11 – 2023-03-11

Le Jardin François Le Clos

Perche en Nocé

Orne Anne Calas chante Claude Nougaro : L’amour sorcier avec Patrick Rebaud et son grand orchestre – mise en scène Denis Bernet-Rollande. Pratique : réservation conseillée. Anne Calas chante Claude Nougaro : L’amour sorcier avec Patrick Rebaud et son grand orchestre – mise en scène Denis Bernet-Rollande. Pratique : réservation conseillée. gfrancois@jardin-francois.com +33 2 37 49 64 19 https://ferme-et-jardin-francois.com/ Le Jardin François Le Clos Perche en Nocé

dernière mise à jour : 2023-02-20 par

Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Orne, Perche en Nocé Autres Lieu Perche en Nocé Préaux du Perche Adresse Perche en Nocé Orne Le Jardin François Le Clos Ville Perche en Nocé lieuville Le Jardin François Le Clos Perche en Nocé Departement Orne

Perche en Nocé Préaux du Perche Perche en Nocé Orne https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/perche en noce /

Concert au Jardin François Le Jardin François 2023-03-11 was last modified: by Concert au Jardin François Le Jardin François Perche en Nocé Préaux du Perche 11 mars 2023 Le Clos Le Jardin François Préaux du Perche Perche en Nocé Orne Le Jardin François Perche en Nocé Orne

Perche en Nocé Orne