2023-03-11 – 2023-03-11
Anne Calas chante Claude Nougaro : L’amour sorcier avec Patrick Rebaud et son grand orchestre – mise en scène Denis Bernet-Rollande.
Pratique : réservation conseillée.
gfrancois@jardin-francois.com +33 2 37 49 64 19 https://ferme-et-jardin-francois.com/
