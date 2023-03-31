Concert au clavecin L’îlot café cantine Ornans
Concert au clavecin
2023-03-31 – 2023-03-31
Ornans
Doubs
Concert au clavecin par Nicolas Zannin, airs et polyphonies d’Italie, d’Angleterre et des Flandres. Concert suivi d’une boisson et petite collation.
+33 3 39 59 76 79
