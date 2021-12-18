Concert au Bistrot Gourmand Bars, 18 décembre 2021, Bars.

Concert au Bistrot Gourmand Bars
2021-12-18 – 2021-12-18
Bars Dordogne Bars

  Concert PAPA GROOVE (pop, soul, funk, rock) : KEN BARRETT/ MAGALI SAINT SARDOS / MATO RAÏ /EMILIO LE ROY/ ERIC DREVOT

Concert PAPA GROOVE (pop, soul, funk, rock) : KEN BARRETT/ MAGALI SAINT SARDOS / MATO RAÏ /EMILIO LE ROY/ ERIC DREVOT

+33 5 53 35 31 52

Concert PAPA GROOVE (pop, soul, funk, rock) : KEN BARRETT/ MAGALI SAINT SARDOS / MATO RAÏ /EMILIO LE ROY/ ERIC DREVOT

Bistrot gourmand
Bars
dernière mise à jour : 2021-12-14 par Vézère Périgord Noir