Concert au Bistrot Gourmand Bars Bars
Concert au Bistrot Gourmand Bars, 18 décembre 2021, Bars.
Concert au Bistrot Gourmand Bars
2021-12-18 – 2021-12-18
Bars Dordogne Bars
Concert PAPA GROOVE (pop, soul, funk, rock) : KEN BARRETT/ MAGALI SAINT SARDOS / MATO RAÏ /EMILIO LE ROY/ ERIC DREVOT
Concert PAPA GROOVE (pop, soul, funk, rock) : KEN BARRETT/ MAGALI SAINT SARDOS / MATO RAÏ /EMILIO LE ROY/ ERIC DREVOT
+33 5 53 35 31 52
Concert PAPA GROOVE (pop, soul, funk, rock) : KEN BARRETT/ MAGALI SAINT SARDOS / MATO RAÏ /EMILIO LE ROY/ ERIC DREVOT
Bistrot gourmand
Bars
dernière mise à jour : 2021-12-14 par Vézère Périgord Noir