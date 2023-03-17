CONCERT AU BISTRO CHEZ ALFRED : “LES PETITES LÈVRES” Bistro Chez Alfred, 17 mars 2023, Benet .

CONCERT AU BISTRO CHEZ ALFRED : “LES PETITES LÈVRES”

Aziré Bistro Chez Alfred Rue des fuies Benet Vendee Bistro Chez Alfred Aziré 
2023-03-17 – 2023-03-17
Bistro Chez Alfred Aziré
Benet
Vendee

  Concert de la Corde Raide
Chanson française métissée

Chanson festive et épicée !

ventsdicietdailleurs@gmail.com

Bistro Chez Alfred Aziré Benet
dernière mise à jour : 2023-02-02 par