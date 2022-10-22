Concert au Beardy’s bar : The Beanshakers Ploërmel Ploërmel Catégories d’évènement: Morbihan

Morbihan Ploërmel Le groupe de rock « The Beanshakers » vient mettre le feu au Beardy’s bar pour présenter son premier album « way back home ». Originaire de Douarnenez, le groupe aux inspirations blues-country oscille entre acoustique et électrique pour un son unique à découvrir de toute urgence. 20h30 +33 6 79 17 08 58 Beardy’s bar 12 Rue Beaumanoir Ploërmel

