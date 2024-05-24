Concert Anne Etchegoyen Espace Daniel Balavoine Bizanos
Concert Anne Etchegoyen Espace Daniel Balavoine Bizanos, vendredi 24 mai 2024.
Concert Anne Etchegoyen Espace Daniel Balavoine Bizanos Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Bonjour à tous ! Rdv pour un concert festif à Bizanos avec les amis d’ Alma Loca !
Apéritif avant et après le concert !
Bientôt en réservation sur notre E-boutique ! EUR.
Début : 2024-05-24 20:00:00
fin : 2024-05-24
Espace Daniel Balavoine 2 Avenue de l’Europe
Bizanos 64320 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
