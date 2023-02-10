CONCERT – ANAROCK Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy DESTINATION NANCY Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy
CONCERT – ANAROCK
14 rue d’Amsterdam Vandœuvre-lès-Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle
2023-02-10 20:30:00
EUR Tout public
Adultes
Des 60’s à aujourd’hui AnaRock passe en revue les différents courants du rock : pop rock, hard rock, blues rock, rock progressif…
contact@mjc-etoile.org +33 3 83 55 53 35 https://www.mjc-etoile.com/
