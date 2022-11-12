Concert AD LIB SEPTET à l’Ho’Penn Bar Carantec Carantec
Concert AD LIB SEPTET à l’Ho’Penn Bar Carantec, 12 novembre 2022, Carantec.
Concert AD LIB SEPTET à l’Ho’Penn Bar
34 Rue Pasteur Carantec Finistre OT BAIE DE MORLAIX
2022-11-12 21:30:00 – 2022-11-12
Le groupe Ad Lib Septet, émanation du festival Musiques Ad Lib, vous propose un concert, en dehors du festival, le samedi 12 novembre prochain à l’Ho’Penn Bar de Carantec !
+33 9 54 08 96 97 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rUMzEu5ovM
