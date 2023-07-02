Kayak Fitness Concept Sport Emotion Trouville-sur-Mer, 2 juillet 2023, Trouville-sur-Mer.

Trouville-sur-Mer,Calvados

Le kayak fitness est un sport très complet qui associe le sport nautique et l’activité physique. Il permet d’améliorer sa condition physique générale mais aussi sa condition mentale. C’est une bonne alternative au sport traditionnel car c’est un sport d’endurance qui se pratique en plein air et qui permet donc de profiter de la nature, de l’air frais et du soleil. Le kayak fitness permet aussi de se relaxer au contact de la faune et de la flore. Cette activité peut être pratiquée à tous les âges (à partir de 17 ans).

Pour les adultes, le kayak fitness va permettre de diversifier les pratiques sportives et d’alterner avec la course à pied, la marche…Il va aussi donner la possibilité de créer de nouveaux liens sociaux lors d’une pratique en club.

Chez les seniors, la pratique du kayak fitness permet de réaliser une activité physique non traumatisante pour le corps, notamment pour les genoux et les hanches.

Infos pratiques :

Tous les lundis de 11 h à 13 h, les jeudis de 14 h 30 à 16 h 30 et les dimanches de 10 h à 12 h.

À partir de 17 ans. Durée : 2 h. Tarifs : 26 €/séance et 185 € les 10 séances..

Concept Sport Emotion Promenade des Planches

Trouville-sur-Mer 14360 Calvados Normandie



Kayak fitness is a very complete sport that combines water sports and physical activity. It allows you to improve your general physical condition but also your mental condition. It is a good alternative to traditional sports because it is an endurance sport that is practiced outdoors and therefore allows you to enjoy nature, fresh air and sunshine. Kayak fitness also allows you to relax in contact with the fauna and flora. This activity can be practiced at all ages.

For adults, kayak fitness will allow to diversify sports practices and to alternate with running, walking… It will also give the possibility to create new social links during a practice in club

For seniors, kayak fitness will provide a physical activity that is not traumatic for the body, especially for the knees and hips

Kayak fitness can be practiced by

– healthy people without restriction of age, sex, level of practice

– specific audiences for: prevention of aging, metabolic diseases (diabetes, obesity ..), cancers, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases (asthma ..) and other pathologies (osteoarticular, chronic back pain, osteoarthritis ..). People with neurological and psychiatric illnesses such as depression, schizophrenia or Alzheimer’s can also practice kayaking under the supervision of adapted personnel or a specialized educator. The use of a two-seater kayak allows the person to never be alone in the boat on the water

Program :

The main objectives of kayak fitness are to achieve a certain level of well-being and maintain health but also to reduce the risk factors of certain diseases, to limit the spread of a pathology or the risk of recurrence and improve quality of life. The kayak fitness sessions will allow the learning of sea kayaking and kayak surfing. Endurance sessions and sea or white water outings will also be organized

The benefits of kayak fitness

The benefits of kayak fitness are numerous since it is a sport that will develop the whole body and thus protect it from certain diseases. It allows a muscular strengthening (all muscles work at the same time: the shoulder girdle (shoulders and shoulder blades), the abdominal belt, arms and forearms and back. It also improves cardiorespiratory endurance. On the other hand, kayak fitness improves stress and self-confidence because it allows you to relax in contact with nature, it is an outlet. It also helps to improve physical fitness and lose weight. Finally, it is a gentle sport for the joints because it is a « carried » sport that does not subject the weight of his body and is therefore not traumatic for the muscles

If you want to enjoy the virtues of Kayak Fitness sign up!

Rates

– Single session 26€

– 10 session card 185€

El kayak fitness es un deporte completo que combina deportes acuáticos y actividad física. Es una forma estupenda de mejorar la condición física general, así como la mental. Es una buena alternativa al deporte tradicional, porque es un deporte de resistencia que se practica al aire libre, por lo que puedes disfrutar de la naturaleza, el aire fresco y el sol. El fitness en kayak también permite relajarse en contacto con la flora y la fauna. Esta actividad es apta para todas las edades (a partir de 17 años).

Para los adultos, el kayak fitness es una buena manera de diversificar sus actividades deportivas, alternándolas con el running, el senderismo, etc. También es una buena manera de forjar nuevos vínculos sociales en el entorno de un club.

Para las personas mayores, el kayak fitness ofrece una actividad física que no es perjudicial para el organismo, en particular para las rodillas y las caderas.

Información práctica:

Todos los lunes de 11.00 a 13.00 h, los jueves de 14.30 a 16.30 h y los domingos de 10.00 a 12.00 h.

A partir de 17 años. Duración: 2 horas. Precios: 26 euros/sesión y 185 euros por 10 sesiones.

Kajak-Fitness ist eine sehr umfassende Sportart, die Wassersport und körperliche Aktivität miteinander verbindet. Er verbessert nicht nur die allgemeine körperliche, sondern auch die geistige Fitness. Es ist eine gute Alternative zu herkömmlichen Sportarten, da es sich um einen Ausdauersport handelt, der im Freien ausgeübt wird und bei dem man die Natur, die frische Luft und die Sonne genießen kann. Kajak-Fitness ist auch eine Möglichkeit, sich zu entspannen und die Tier- und Pflanzenwelt zu erleben. Diese Aktivität kann in jedem Alter (ab 17 Jahren) ausgeübt werden.

Für Erwachsene bietet Kajak-Fitness eine Abwechslung zum Laufen, Walken usw. und die Möglichkeit, in einem Verein neue soziale Kontakte zu knüpfen.

Senioren können sich mit Kajak-Fitness körperlich betätigen, ohne dabei die Knie und Hüften zu belasten.

Praktische Informationen :

Jeden Montag von 11:00 bis 13:00 Uhr, Donnerstag von 14:30 bis 16:30 Uhr und Sonntag von 10:00 bis 12:00 Uhr.

Ab 17 Jahren. Dauer: 2 Stunden. Preis: 26 ?/Sitzung und 185 ? für 10 Sitzungen.

