CONCERT EGLISE ROMANE DE COMPS, 2 juillet 2023, Comps.

Récital du quatuor Vocal’Iz avec Moneim Brini clarinette, Christophe Petit piano et Christophe Tseng violoncelle et Isabelle Fallot Soprano.

2023-07-02 à ; fin : 2023-07-02 . EUR.

EGLISE ROMANE DE COMPS

Comps 26220 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Recital of the Vocal’Iz quartet with Moneim Brini clarinet, Christophe Petit piano and Christophe Tseng cello and Isabelle Fallot soprano

Recital del cuarteto Vocal’Iz con Moneim Brini clarinete, Christophe Petit piano y Christophe Tseng violonchelo e Isabelle Fallot soprano

Recital des Quartetts Vocal’Iz mit Moneim Brini Klarinette, Christophe Petit Klavier und Christophe Tseng Violoncello und Isabelle Fallot Sopran

