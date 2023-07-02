CONCERT EGLISE ROMANE DE COMPS Comps
Récital du quatuor Vocal’Iz avec Moneim Brini clarinette, Christophe Petit piano et Christophe Tseng violoncelle et Isabelle Fallot Soprano.
2023-07-02 à ; fin : 2023-07-02 . EUR.
EGLISE ROMANE DE COMPS
Comps 26220 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
Recital of the Vocal’Iz quartet with Moneim Brini clarinet, Christophe Petit piano and Christophe Tseng cello and Isabelle Fallot soprano
Recital del cuarteto Vocal’Iz con Moneim Brini clarinete, Christophe Petit piano y Christophe Tseng violonchelo e Isabelle Fallot soprano
Recital des Quartetts Vocal’Iz mit Moneim Brini Klarinette, Christophe Petit Klavier und Christophe Tseng Violoncello und Isabelle Fallot Sopran
