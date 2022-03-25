Comprendre la caricature britannique : contexte et esthétique (1789-1815) Musée Cognacq-Jay, 25 mars 2022, Paris.

Conférence conduite par Mark Philp, professeur d’histoire et de sciences politiques à l’Université de Warwick (Royaume Uni) (en anglais), et Pascal Dupuy, maître de conférences en histoire moderne à l’Université de Rouen (en français).

The authors are interested in exploring representations associated with the threatened invasions of 1797-8 and 1803-5 and with the characterisations of French and British military and machines. This is a period of intense hostilities and deep anxiety about the prospect of British defeat – and we are interested in exploring how this medium of representation works with both comic and serious representations to contemporary events.

Pascal Dupuy est maître de conférences à l’université de Rouen Normandie. Ses recherches portent principalement sur la caricature française et européenne aux 18 et 19e siècles et sur l’écho de la Révolution française dans les îles britanniques. Ses dernières publications : La caricature sous le signe des Révolutions. Mutations et permanence (18-19e siècles) (Rouen: PURH, mars 2022), en collaboration avec Rolf Reichardt ; La France en 1789. Entrer en révolution (Paris: HD Histoire, 2021) ; Le temps des cannibales. La Révolution française vue des îles britanniques (Paris: Vendémiaire, 2019), en collaboration avec Harry Dickinson.

Mark Philp is professor of history and politics at the University of Warwick, and an Emeritus Fellow of Oriel College. He is Chair of the Advisory Board to the Committee of Standards in Public Life and has worked extensively in the fields of social, cultural and political history 1750-1850, political theory and the history of political thought, and in political ethics and political corruption. Recent publications include Radical Conduct: Politics, Sociability and Equality in London 1789-1815 (Cambridge University Press, 2020); Reforming Political Ideas in Britain: Politics and Language in the shadow of the French Revolution (Cambridge, 2013); and with Joanna Innes eds., Re-imagining Democracy in the Age of Revolutions: America, France, Britain, Ireland 1750-1850 (Oxford, 2013) and Re-imagining Democracy in the Mediterranean (Oxford, 2018). He has published editions of Paine, Godwin, and Mill for Oxford World Classics.

Discutante : Kimberley Page-Jones (UBO Brest)

Musée Cognacq-Jay 8 rue Elzévir Paris 75003

Contact : Alain.Kerherve@univ-brest.fr https://www.museecognacqjay.paris.fr/agenda/comprendre-la-caricature-britannique-contexte-et-esthetique-1789-1815 https://www.facebook.com/museecognacqjay https://twitter.com/museecognacqjay

