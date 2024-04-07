COMPOSTAGE ET LOMBRICOMPOSTAGE Association Grain de Pollen Beillé
COMPOSTAGE ET LOMBRICOMPOSTAGE Association Grain de Pollen Beillé, dimanche 7 avril 2024.
COMPOSTAGE ET LOMBRICOMPOSTAGE Association Grain de Pollen Beillé Sarthe
Pour réduire votre poubelle, venez apprendre à valoriser vos biodéchets, fabriquez un lombricomposteur puis utilisez le vermithé comme engrais pour vos plantes. 40€/personne + adhésion 2024 .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-07 10:00:00
fin : 2024-04-07 18:00:00
Association Grain de Pollen 3 Chemin de Guedon
Beillé 72160 Sarthe Pays de la Loire graindepollen@neuf.fr
L’événement COMPOSTAGE ET LOMBRICOMPOSTAGE Beillé a été mis à jour le 2024-02-01 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire