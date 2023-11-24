Marché de Noël Complexe sportif Raymond Nowacki Salomé
Marché de Noël Complexe sportif Raymond Nowacki Salomé, 24 novembre 2023, Salomé.
Marché de Noël 24 – 26 novembre Complexe sportif Raymond Nowacki Entrée libre
Vendredi 24 novembre : de 16h à 19h
Samedi 25 novembre : de 10h à 19h
Dimanche 26 novembre : de 10h à 18h
Complexe sportif Raymond Nowacki Salomé Salomé 59496 Nord Hauts-de-France
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-11-24T16:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-24T19:00:00+01:00
2023-11-26T10:00:00+01:00 – 2023-11-26T18:00:00+01:00