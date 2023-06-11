La Virée : balade à moto Complexe sportif Petit Breton, 11 juin 2023, .

La Virée : balade à moto Dimanche 11 juin, 09h00 Complexe sportif Petit Breton Participation: 5,00

Balade en moto de 80km au profit de la SMSM de la Turballe.

Départ à 9h !

Restauration sur place et concert !

Complexe sportif Petit Breton Allée des sports 56760 Penestin 56760 [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 74 75 60 49 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « mcbv@gmail.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.labaule-guerande.com/la-viree-balade-a-moto-penestin.html »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-06-11T09:00:00+02:00 – 2023-06-11T19:00:00+02:00

FAMILLE JEUNESSE