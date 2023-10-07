Tournoi de palets en laiton – Saint Lyphard Complexe Sportif « La Vinière » 44410 St lyphard St lyphard, 7 octobre 2023, St lyphard.

Le TC Saint-Lyphard organise son 9ème tournoi de palets en laiton sur plaque en plomb.

Préinscriptions au 06.733.733.59

+ inscriptions sur place (48 équipes max)

Bar et restauration sur place

2023-10-07T13:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-07T23:00:00+02:00

