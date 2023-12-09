SOIRÉE JUMBALAYA AU PROFIT DU TÉLÉTHON Complexe sportif du Pinier Chauvé
Catégories d’Évènement:
SOIRÉE JUMBALAYA AU PROFIT DU TÉLÉTHON Complexe sportif du Pinier Chauvé, 9 décembre 2023, Chauvé.
Chauvé,Loire-Atlantique
Chauvé se mobilise au profit du téléthon et de la recherche pour l’AFM Téléthon !.
2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 19:30:00. .
Complexe sportif du Pinier
Chauvé 44320 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire
Chauvé mobilizes for the telethon and research for the AFM Téléthon!
¡Chauvé se moviliza para apoyar el Telemaratón y la investigación para el Telemaratón AFM!
Chauvé mobilisiert sich zugunsten des AFM Telethon und der Forschung für den AFM Telethon!
Mise à jour le 2023-11-22 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire