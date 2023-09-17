Vide-Greniers – Saint-Lyphard Complexe Sportif de la Vinière 44410 St lyphard St lyphard, 17 septembre 2023, St lyphard.

Vide-Greniers – Saint-Lyphard Dimanche 17 septembre, 09h00 Complexe Sportif de la Vinière 44410 St lyphard

Vide-Greniers avec 150 emplacements organisé par L’APEL de l’école Sainte-Anne

Complexe Sportif de la Vinière 44410 St lyphard Complexe Sportif de la Vinière 44410 St lyphard St lyphard 44410 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 33 02 96 42 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « sabrina.pereira2@hotmail.fr »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://steannestlyphard.forumactif.org »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.labaule-guerande.com/vide-greniers-saint-lyphard-st-lyphard.html »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-09-17T09:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-17T17:30:00+02:00

2023-09-17T09:00:00+02:00 – 2023-09-17T17:30:00+02:00

LOISIRS Y|APELSTEANNESTLYPHARD|VIDEGRENIERS17SEPT2023LYPHARD