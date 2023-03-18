Concours de palets Laiton en doublette Complexe sportif de la Vinière 44410 St lyphard St lyphard Catégories d’Évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Concours de palets Laiton en doublette Complexe sportif de la Vinière 44410 St lyphard, 18 mars 2023, St lyphard. Concours de palets Laiton en doublette Samedi 18 mars, 12h00 Complexe sportif de la Vinière 44410 St lyphard Participation: 10 Tournoi de palets Laiton, équipe en doublette, planches/palets personnels.

Restauration sur place. Complexe sportif de la Vinière 44410 St lyphard Complexe sportif de la Vinière 44410 St lyphard St lyphard 44410 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 02 40 91 30 85 »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « amicalesaintlyphard.basket@gmail.com »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.labaule-guerande.com/concours-de-palets-laiton-en-doublette-st-lyphard.html »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-03-18T12:00:00+01:00 – 2023-03-18T18:00:00+01:00

