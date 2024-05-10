CONCOURS D’ART FLORAL « FLORETZ CLA » Complexe Sportif de la Viauderie Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef, 10 mai 2024, Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef.

Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef,Loire-Atlantique

Vous êtes passionnés d’art floral et ne connaissez pas encore Destination Pornic ? Profitez de ce concours exceptionnel pour venir découvrir notre territoire entre terre et mer, bercé par le doux « vent d’ouest »….

2024-05-10 fin : 2024-05-10 . .

Complexe Sportif de la Viauderie Rue de la Viauderie

Saint-Michel-Chef-Chef 44730 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire



Are you passionate about floral art and haven’t yet discovered Destination Pornic? Take advantage of this exceptional competition to discover our region between land and sea, lulled by the gentle « west wind »?

¿Le apasiona el arte floral y aún no ha descubierto el Destino Pornic? Aproveche este concurso excepcional para venir a descubrir nuestra región entre tierra y mar, arrullada por el suave « viento de poniente »..

Sie sind ein leidenschaftlicher Blumenbinder und kennen Destination Pornic noch nicht? Nutzen Sie diesen außergewöhnlichen Wettbewerb, um unsere Region zwischen Land und Meer zu entdecken, die vom sanften « Westwind » umspielt wird?

Mise à jour le 2023-10-09 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire