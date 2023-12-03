MARCHÉ DE NOËL Complexe sportif Bernard Labbé Gorcy, 3 décembre 2023, Gorcy.

Gorcy,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Marché de Noël et petite restauration sur place.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-12-03 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-03 18:30:00. 0 EUR.

Complexe sportif Bernard Labbé Rue du Stade

Gorcy 54730 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Christmas market and small restaurant on the spot.

Mercado navideño y aperitivos en el lugar.

Weihnachtsmarkt und kleine Snacks vor Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-09 par OT DU GRAND LONGWY