Concours de Pétanque Complexe Sportif 44410 Herbignac Herbignac
Catégories d’Évènement:
Concours de Pétanque Complexe Sportif 44410 Herbignac Herbignac, 15 juillet 2023, Herbignac.
Concours de Pétanque Samedi 15 juillet, 13h30 Complexe Sportif 44410 Herbignac Participation: 12
Concours de pétanque organisé au complexe sportif au profit du Téléthon
inscriptions à partir de 13h
Complexe Sportif 44410 Herbignac Complexe Sportif 44410 Herbignac Herbignac 44410 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 66 36 19 38 »}, {« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.labaule-guerande.com/concours-de-petanque-herbignac-1-1.html »}]
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-07-15T13:30:00+02:00 – 2023-07-15T17:00:00+02:00
2023-07-15T13:30:00+02:00 – 2023-07-15T17:00:00+02:00
LOISIRS SPORT