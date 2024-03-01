Bal Folk Complexe Petit Breton 56760 Penestin Penestin, vendredi 1 mars 2024.

Bal Folk Complexe Petit Breton 56760 Penestin Penestin
Bal Folk Bal Folk avec le duo Fagon / Le Tron et Marion Evain. En ouverture, initiation à la danse folk avec le trio Evel Just. Vendredi 1 mars, 21h00 Complexe Petit Breton 56760 Penestin Entrée: 10
Début : 2024-03-01T21:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-01T23:59:00+01:00
Bal Folk avec le duo Fagon / Le Tron et Marion Evain.
En ouverture, initiation à la danse folk avec le trio Evel Just.
