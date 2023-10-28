HAPPY HALLOWEEN complexe nautique Aquagliss Freyming-Merlebach, 28 octobre 2023, Freyming-Merlebach.

Freyming-Merlebach,Moselle

Après-midi d’animations pour petits et grands : parcours aquatique, défis, concours de dessins pour les 3-6 ans et 7-10 ans (à déposer à l’accueil jusqu’au 27/10 avec nom, prénom, âge et adresse mail au dos), aquagym terrifiant, maquillage, bonbons et plein de surprises terrifiantes.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-28 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-28 18:00:00. .

complexe nautique Aquagliss rue Pierre de Coubertin

Freyming-Merlebach 57800 Moselle Grand Est



Afternoon of entertainment for young and old: aquatic course, challenges, drawing competition for 3-6 year olds and 7-10 year olds (to be handed in at reception by 10/27 with first name, surname, age and e-mail address on the back), terrifying aquagym, face painting, sweets and lots of terrifying surprises.

Una tarde de diversión para grandes y pequeños: un recorrido acuático, desafíos, un concurso de dibujo para niños de 3 a 6 años y de 7 a 10 años (entregar en recepción antes del 27/10 con nombre completo, edad y dirección de correo electrónico al dorso), aeróbic acuático terrorífico, pintura de caras, caramelos y muchas sorpresas terroríficas.

Nachmittag mit Animationen für Groß und Klein: Wasserparcours, Herausforderungen, Zeichenwettbewerb für 3- bis 6-Jährige und 7- bis 10-Jährige (bis zum 27.10. an der Rezeption abgeben mit Name, Vorname, Alter und E-Mail-Adresse auf der Rückseite), gruselige Wassergymnastik, Schminken, Süßigkeiten und viele gruselige Überraschungen.

