PISCINE EN FÊTE Complexe nautique Aquagliss Freyming-Merlebach, 8 juillet 2023, Freyming-Merlebach.

Freyming-Merlebach,Moselle

De nombreuses animations et petite restauration. Tarif unique 3 € et tarif Espace Bien-Être 12 €.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-07-08 à 00:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-08 21:00:00. 3 EUR.

Complexe nautique Aquagliss rue Pierre de Coubertin

Freyming-Merlebach 57800 Moselle Grand Est



Lots of entertainment and light refreshments. Single price 3? and Espace Bien-Être price 12?

Mucha animación y aperitivos. Precio individual 3? y Espace Bien-Être precio 12?

Zahlreiche Animationen und kleine Snacks. Einheitstarif 3? und Tarif Espace Bien-Être 12?

Mise à jour le 2023-06-27 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DE FREYMING-MERLEBACH