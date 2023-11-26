Tournoi Basket 3×3 Open Start Complexe Espace sports Secondigny, 26 novembre 2023, Secondigny.

Secondigny,Deux-Sèvres

Tournoi basket 3×3 le dimanche 26 novembre au complexe sportif de Secondigny.

Le tournoi est ouvert à tous et gratuit.

Début du tournoi Open Start Junior U13 et U15 à partir de 9h.

Début du tournoi Super League Seniors et U18 à partir de 13h.

Inscription en ligne..

2023-11-26 fin : 2023-11-26 18:00:00. .

Complexe Espace sports Rue du Stade

Secondigny 79130 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



3×3 basketball tournament on Sunday November 26 at the Secondigny sports complex.

The tournament is open to all and free of charge.

Open Start Junior U13 and U15 tournament starts at 9am.

Super League Seniors and U18 tournament starts at 1pm.

Online registration.

Torneo de baloncesto 3×3 el domingo 26 de noviembre en el complejo deportivo de Secondigny.

El torneo está abierto a todos y es gratuito.

Inicio del torneo Open Start Junior U13 y U15 a partir de las 9h.

El torneo Super League Seniors y U18 comienza a las 13h.

Inscripción en línea.

3×3-Basketballturnier am Sonntag, den 26. November im Sportkomplex von Secondigny.

Das Turnier ist für alle offen und kostenlos.

Beginn des Open Start Junior U13 und U15 Turniers ab 9 Uhr.

Beginn des Super League Turniers für Senioren und U18 ab 13 Uhr.

Online-Anmeldung.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-14 par CC Parthenay Gâtine