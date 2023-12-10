Bourse aux jouets du Téléthon Complexe Emilie Andéol Marcheprime, 10 décembre 2023, Marcheprime.

Marcheprime,Gironde

Ouverture visiteurs de 10h00 à 17h00

Par la MAH : Marcheprime Action Handicap

Les bénéfices tirés de la location des tables et de la buvette-restauration seront reversés téléthon.

Un plat chaud peut être réservé via ce lien https://www.helloasso.com/associations/marcheprime-action-handicap/evenements/bourse-aux-jouets. Buvette sur place.

https://marcheprimeactionhandicap.jimdofree.com/.

2023-12-10 fin : 2023-12-10 17:00:00. EUR.

Complexe Emilie Andéol Rue de la Gare

Marcheprime 33380 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Open to visitors from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

By MAH: Marcheprime Action Handicap

Profits from table rentals and refreshment stands will be donated to the Telethon.

A hot dish can be reserved via this link https://www.helloasso.com/associations/marcheprime-action-handicap/evenements/bourse-aux-jouets. Refreshment bar on site.

https://marcheprimeactionhandicap.jimdofree.com/

Abierto a los visitantes de 10.00 a 17.00 horas

A cargo de MAH: Marcheprime Action Handicap

Los beneficios del alquiler de mesas y de la barra de refrescos se donarán al Telemaratón.

Se puede reservar un plato caliente a través de este enlace https://www.helloasso.com/associations/marcheprime-action-handicap/evenements/bourse-aux-jouets. Refrescos in situ.

https://marcheprimeactionhandicap.jimdofree.com/

Besucheröffnung von 10.00 bis 17.00 Uhr

Von der MAH: Marcheprime Action Handicap

Die Gewinne aus der Vermietung von Tischen und dem Ausschank von Speisen und Getränken werden an den Telethon gespendet.

Ein warmes Gericht kann über diesen Link https://www.helloasso.com/associations/marcheprime-action-handicap/evenements/bourse-aux-jouets reserviert werden. Getränkeausschank vor Ort.

https://marcheprimeactionhandicap.jimdofree.com/

Mise à jour le 2023-11-03 par OT Coeur Bassin