FENSCH VIKING FEST Complexe de Bétange Florange, 30 septembre 2023, Florange.

Florange,Moselle

La Ville de Florange et l’association Heiorun Production présentent le FENSCH VIKING FEST !

Le festival est dédié aux Vikings sous toutes les coutures! Qu’il s’agisse des vikings de l’histoire présentés à travers les Sagas ou par les troupes de reconstitution ou des vikings fantasmés à travers les romans, les bandes-dessinées, les dessins animés, les séries/films ou les jeux vidéos. Les peuples du nord qui ont terrifié leurs contemporains du moyen-âge et qui passionnent aujourd’hui, sont mis à l’honneur pendant cette journée unique, ponctuée par les groupes de musique qui abordent le sujet au moyen d’instruments traditionnels et modernes.

Au programme :

Artisanat : cuisine, textile, poterie, forge, bois, etc.

Combats : tournoi, mêlée, manœuvres

Théâtre : mises en scène

Camps : vie au quotidien de plus de 100 vikings

Funérailles : procession et bûcher VIKING

Jeux et animations

Conférences de Simon Theodore et Jules Piet

Exposition photo, designs et posters

Tatoo artists (Dyrmaor Art, Xelanah Elfyra Tattoo)

Présence de l’écrivain Joel Torzuoli

Expo Lego (Sandor Bercez – UnbrickCenter)

Jeux vidéo (David Rouby – Tryptik Games)

… et bien d’autres surprises à découvrir sur place !. Tout public

Samedi 2023-09-30 10:00:00 fin : 2023-09-30 23:59:00. 0 EUR.

Complexe de Bétange

Florange 57190 Moselle Grand Est



The City of Florange and Heiorun Production present the FENSCH VIKING FEST!

The festival is dedicated to Vikings from every angle! From the Vikings of history, presented in Sagas or by re-enactment troupes, to the Vikings fantasized in novels, comic strips, cartoons, series/films and video games. The peoples of the North, who terrified their contemporaries in the Middle Ages and are still a source of fascination today, are the focus of this unique day, punctuated by music groups playing traditional and modern instruments.

On the program:

Crafts: cooking, textiles, pottery, blacksmithing, woodwork, etc.

Fighting: tournaments, melee, maneuvers

Theater: stage productions

Camps: daily life of over 100 Vikings

Funerals: procession and VIKING pyre

Games and entertainment

Lectures by Simon Theodore and Jules Piet

Photo exhibition, designs and posters

Tatoo artists (Dyrmaor Art, Xelanah Elfyra Tattoo)

Presence of writer Joel Torzuoli

Lego exhibition (Sandor Bercez ? UnbrickCenter)

Video games (David Rouby ? Tryptik Games)

? and many other surprises to discover on site!

¡La ciudad de Florange y la asociación Heiorun Production presentan el FENSCH VIKING FEST!

El festival está dedicado a los vikingos desde todos los ángulos Ya sean los vikingos de la historia presentados a través de sagas o por grupos de recreación, o los vikingos fantaseados a través de novelas, cómics, dibujos animados, series/películas o videojuegos. Los pueblos del norte, que aterrorizaron a sus contemporáneos en la Edad Media y que aún hoy nos fascinan, son el centro de esta jornada única, amenizada por grupos de música que tocan instrumentos tradicionales y modernos.

En el programa:

Oficios: cocina, textil, alfarería, herrería, carpintería, etc.

Lucha: torneos, cuerpo a cuerpo, maniobras, etc

Teatro: representaciones escénicas

Campamentos: vida cotidiana de más de 100 vikingos

Funerales: procesión y pira vikinga

Juegos y diversiones

Conferencias de Simon Theodore y Jules Piet

Exposición de fotos, diseños y carteles

Artistas del tatuaje (Dyrmaor Art, Xelanah Elfyra Tattoo)

Asistencia del escritor Joel Torzuoli

Exposición de Lego (Sandor Bercez ? UnbrickCenter)

Videojuegos (David Rouby ? Tryptik Games)

… ¡y muchas otras sorpresas por descubrir in situ!

Die Stadt Florange und der Verein Heiorun Production präsentieren das FENSCH VIKING FEST!

Das Festival ist den Wikingern in all ihren Facetten gewidmet! Ob es sich nun um die Wikinger der Geschichte handelt, die in Sagas oder von Reenactment-Truppen dargestellt werden, oder um die Wikinger, die in Romanen, Comics, Cartoons, Serien/Filmen oder Videospielen fantasiert werden. Die Völker des Nordens, die ihre Zeitgenossen im Mittelalter in Angst und Schrecken versetzten und heute begeistern, werden an diesem einzigartigen Tag geehrt, unterbrochen von Musikgruppen, die sich dem Thema mit traditionellen und modernen Instrumenten nähern.

Auf dem Programm stehen:

Kunsthandwerk: Kochen, Textilien, Töpfern, Schmieden, Holz usw.

Kämpfe: Turnier, Nahkampf, Manöver

Theater: Inszenierungen

Lager: Alltag von über 100 Wikingern

Beerdigung: Prozession und VIKING-Scheiterhaufen

Spiele und Animationen

Vorträge von Simon Theodore und Jules Piet

Fotoausstellung, Designs und Poster

Tattoo-Künstler (Dyrmaor Art, Xelanah Elfyra Tattoo)

Anwesenheit des Schriftstellers Joel Torzuoli

Lego-Ausstellung (Sandor Bercez ? UnbrickCenter)

Videospiele (David Rouby ? Tryptik Games)

? und viele weitere Überraschungen, die Sie vor Ort entdecken können!

Mise à jour le 2023-09-12 par PAYS THIONVILLOIS TOURISME