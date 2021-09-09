Compétition de classement Lancieux Lancieux
Compétition de classement Lancieux, 9 septembre 2021, Lancieux.
Compétition de classement 2021-09-09 – 2021-09-09 Golf Gaea Avenue des Ajoncs
Lancieux Côtes d’Armor Lancieux
Simple stableford – 9 trous. Information auprès du Golf Gaea.
Jeudi 9 septembre 2021 – Golf Gaea
golflancieux@gaea.fr +33 2 96 86 31 42 http://www.gaea.fr/
Simple stableford – 9 trous. Information auprès du Golf Gaea.
Jeudi 9 septembre 2021 – Golf Gaea
dernière mise à jour : 2021-09-03 par