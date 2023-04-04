Alexandre Kominek : Bâtard sensible Compagnie du Café-Théâtre Nantes Catégories d’Évènement: Loire-Atlantique

Représentations du 4 au 8 avril 2023 à 20h30dans la petite salle

Gratuit : non 17 € / 22 € BILLETTERIES :- 02 40 89 65 01 (Compagnie du Café-Théâtre)- sur www.nantes-spectacles.com Représentations du 4 au 8 avril 2023 à 20h30dans la petite salle One man show. SexCendrillonIguaneCuisine au beurreDrogueWhite bitchSensibilité Venez rire et avoir honte. C’est ça Alexandre Kominek. Compagnie du Café-Théâtre Centre-ville Nantes 44000

02 40 89 65 01 http://www.nantes-spectacles.com infos@lacompagnieducafetheatre.fr
Compagnie du Café-Théâtre
6 Rue des Carmélites
Nantes

