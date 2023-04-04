Alexandre Kominek : Bâtard sensible Compagnie du Café-Théâtre Nantes
Alexandre Kominek : Bâtard sensible Compagnie du Café-Théâtre, 4 avril 2023, Nantes.
2023-04-04 Représentations du 4 au 8 avril 2023 à 20h30dans la petite salle
Horaire : 20:30
Gratuit : non 17 € / 22 € BILLETTERIES :- 02 40 89 65 01 (Compagnie du Café-Théâtre)- sur www.nantes-spectacles.com Représentations du 4 au 8 avril 2023 à 20h30dans la petite salle
One man show. SexCendrillonIguaneCuisine au beurreDrogueWhite bitchSensibilité Venez rire et avoir honte. C’est ça Alexandre Kominek.
Compagnie du Café-Théâtre Centre-ville Nantes 44000
02 40 89 65 01 http://www.nantes-spectacles.com infos@lacompagnieducafetheatre.fr https://www.nantes-spectacles.com