Communication animale – Rencontre inter-espèces Ingrannes Ingrannes OT VAL DE LOIRE ET FORET D'ORLEANS Ingrannes
Communication animale – Rencontre inter-espèces Ingrannes, 1 janvier 2023, Ingrannes OT VAL DE LOIRE ET FORET D'ORLEANS Ingrannes.
Communication animale – Rencontre inter-espèces
19 route de Fay-aux-Loges Ingrannes Loiret
2023-01-01 – 2023-12-31
Ingrannes
Loiret
Ingrannes
190 EUR Rencontre inter-espèces pour s’initier et se perfectionner en communication animale, sur 1 ou 2 jours.
contact@abacvloiret.com +33 6 73 39 92 70 http://abacvloiret.com/
abacvloiret
Ingrannes
dernière mise à jour : 2022-12-20 par OT VAL DE LOIRE ET FORET D’ORLEANS