Communication animale – Rencontre inter-espèces Ingrannes Ingrannes OT VAL DE LOIRE ET FORET D'ORLEANS Ingrannes Catégories d’évènement: Ingrannes

Loiret

Communication animale – Rencontre inter-espèces Ingrannes, 1 janvier 2023, Ingrannes OT VAL DE LOIRE ET FORET D'ORLEANS Ingrannes. Communication animale – Rencontre inter-espèces 19 route de Fay-aux-Loges Ingrannes Loiret

2023-01-01 – 2023-12-31 Ingrannes

Loiret Ingrannes 190 EUR Rencontre inter-espèces pour s’initier et se perfectionner en communication animale, sur 1 ou 2 jours. contact@abacvloiret.com +33 6 73 39 92 70 http://abacvloiret.com/ abacvloiret

Ingrannes

dernière mise à jour : 2022-12-20 par OT VAL DE LOIRE ET FORET D’ORLEANS

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Ingrannes, Loiret Autres Lieu Ingrannes Adresse 19 route de Fay-aux-Loges Ingrannes Loiret OT VAL DE LOIRE ET FORET D'ORLEANS Ville Ingrannes OT VAL DE LOIRE ET FORET D'ORLEANS Ingrannes lieuville Ingrannes Departement Loiret

Ingrannes Ingrannes OT VAL DE LOIRE ET FORET D'ORLEANS Ingrannes Loiret https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/ingrannes-ot-val-de-loire-et-foret-dorleans-ingrannes/

Communication animale – Rencontre inter-espèces Ingrannes 2023-01-01 was last modified: by Communication animale – Rencontre inter-espèces Ingrannes Ingrannes 1 janvier 2023 19 route de Fay-aux-Loges Ingrannes Loiret OT VAL DE LOIRE ET FORET D'ORLEANS Ingrannes Loiret Ingrannes Loiret

Ingrannes OT VAL DE LOIRE ET FORET D'ORLEANS Ingrannes Loiret